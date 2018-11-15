Ohio New Members 2019

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio-12)

DATE OF BIRTH: Jan. 16, 1962

RESIDENCE: Zanesville, Ohio

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker

EDUCATION: Attended Muskingum College and Ohio State University

FAMILY: One son

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) is returning to Congress after winning his rematch against Democratic opponent Danny O’Connor. Balderson first defeated O’Connor by fewer than 2,000 votes in August in a race that attracted national attention. President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE had won the district by 11 points in 2016 and Republicans had held the seat for more than three decades, but Balderson found himself in a hotly contested special election fight to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiMany authors of GOP tax law will not be returning to Congress GOP Rep. Balderson holds onto seat in Ohio How the Trump tax law passed: Dealing with a health care hangover MORE, who resigned in January to head the Ohio Business Roundtable.

Balderson has long been involved in local politics prior to his House election. He served one term in the Ohio House of Representatives before being elected to the state Senate in 2011.

Before running for public office, the southeast Ohio native owned a farm in Adamsville, Ohio, and worked for his family’s car dealership.

Rep.-elect Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio-16)

DATE OF BIRTH: Sept. 18, 1984

RESIDENCE: Rocky River, Ohio

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.A., Ohio State University; M.B.A., Stanford University

FAMILY: Wife, Elizabeth; one son

Anthony Gonzalez was a star on the gridiron, rising to fame as a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes before going on to play for five years on the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Now he’s heading to Washington after winning the open-seat race for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District. Gonzalez defeated Democrat Susan Moran Palmer to replace Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciTrump: Candidates that did not embrace me can 'say goodbye' The Hill's Morning Report — Split decision: Dems take House, GOP retains Senate majority Renacci swipes at Kasich after defeat for 'dividing the country' against Trump MORE (R), who held the seat since 2011. Renacci ran instead for Senate.

In his campaign, Gonzalez focused on ways to improve the economy in the manufacturing-heavy northeast Ohio district. He defeated two other candidates in the GOP primary before going on to victory in the general.

The son of Cuban exiles, Gonzalez retired from the NFL in 2012 and got a business degree from Stanford University. He went on to work as an executive at education technology company Chalk Schools.

Gonzalez had the support of prominent Republicans, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyJordan on leadership loss: 'We knew it was an uphill fight' McCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — Leadership elections in Congress | Freshman lawmakers arrive | Trump argues he can restrict reporter access MORE (Calif.), as well as former teammate Peyton Manning.