Oklahoma New Members 2019

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.-01)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 4, 1961

RESIDENCE: Tulsa, Okla.

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.S., Arkansas Tech University; M.B.A., University of Arkansas at Little Rock

FAMILY: Wife, Tammy; three children

Political newcomer Rep. Kevin Hern will represent Oklahoma’s 1st District after winning his first race for elected office.

Hern defeated Democratic lawyer Tim Gilpin to fill the open seat left vacant after former Rep. Jim Bridenstine James (Jim) Frederick BridenstineHow will the 2018 midterms affect NASA space policy? Cruz vs O’Rourke race puts NASA’s future on the Texas ballot The Hill's 12:30 Report — Pence vows response to Khashoggi death | Trump's rhetoric rallies base | Dems downplay wave talk MORE (R) left the House to become Trump’s NASA administrator. Hern cruised to victory in a district that hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1984.

Hern was born on an Air Force base and later joined the military himself. After completing his higher education, he worked various jobs, including in the aerospace industry and as a hog farmer, before saving enough to buy two McDonald’s restaurants in 1999. He eventually built up a successful business, KTAK Corp., which owns 10 McDonald’s and employs more than 400 people. He’s held leadership positions within the McDonald’s network, including as chairman of the Systems Economic Team.

From 2011 to 2015, Hern was chairman of the Finance Committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Rep.-elect Kendra Horn (D-Okla.-05)

DATE OF BIRTH: June 9, 1976

RESIDENCE: Oklahoma City

OCCUPATION: Lawyer, nonprofit executive

EDUCATION: B.A., University of Tulsa; J.D., Southern Methodist University

FAMILY: Single

Kendra Horn, a 42-year-old attorney, scored a stunning win over two-term Republican Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — First lady's office pushes for ouster of national security aide | Trump taps retired general as ambassador to Saudis | Mattis to visit border troops | Record number of female veterans to serve in Congress Record number of female veterans to serve in next Congress Election Countdown: Midterm fallout | What we learned | What to watch next | Trump calls out lawmakers who lost | A look at the undecided races | Vote deepens urban, rural divide | Women help deliver Dems House | McConnell thanks Trump for Senate gains MORE in Oklahoma’s 5th District, becoming the first Democrat to be elected from the Oklahoma City-area district since the mid-1970s.

The fifth-generation Oklahoman faced long odds, but the attorney and former campaign manager for 2014 Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Dorman consistently outraised Russell.

Horn made improving education and access to health care two of her signature issues through the campaign.

The Democrat, who also worked for former Rep. Brad Carson (D-Okla.), got a late boost from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s PAC.

Horn will become the only woman in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and only the third woman to represent the state in Washington, D.C.

She was a co-founder of Women Lead Oklahoma, a nonprofit which encourages women to get involved in politics and civic life.