Cruz brushes off question about campaign claim on O'Rourke paying for caravan

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) brushed off questions Wednesday about his campaign claim that Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) illegally funded a caravan of migrants approaching the U.S. border.
Cruz suggested in a tweet earlier this month that O'Rourke's Senate campaign staffers had used funds for "people coming here illegally."
When asked about that claim Wednesday, Cruz said that it was no longer relevant.
“I’m happy to talk about policy, but there’s no point in revisiting the campaign itself,” Cruz said during a brief interview in a Senate elevator, according to HuffPost.
“As I said, the election is over,” he added.
A representative from the Cruz campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment on Thursday.
Cruz had cited a video from conservative activist organization Project Veritas claiming to show O'Rourke staffers using campaign funds to help migrants.
Project Veritas frequently targets Democrats and other left-leaning organizations through undercover videos but has faced accusations of selectively editing videos to drive a point.
The caravan of migrants seeking asylum traveling up through Central America was a major campaign point for Republicans before the midterm elections.
The administration has sent 5,800 troops to the southern border to bolster defense against the arrival of the caravan, despite the majority of migrants still being more than a thousand miles from the border.