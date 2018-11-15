Cruz brushes off question about campaign claim on O'Rourke paying for caravan

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines O'Rourke and Cruz run into each other at Texas airport Texas congresswoman-elect says she would ‘love’ to see Beto run in 2020 MORE (R-Texas) brushed off questions Wednesday about his campaign claim that Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeTrump 'simply wants to keep people out' of US, says recently elected Texas Dem Incoming Dem lawmaker from Texas says Nielsen should be replaced as DHS chief Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February MORE (D) illegally funded a caravan of migrants approaching the U.S. border.

Cruz suggested in a tweet earlier this month that O'Rourke's Senate campaign staffers had used funds for "people coming here illegally."

When asked about that claim Wednesday, Cruz said that it was no longer relevant.