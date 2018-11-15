Florida Senate race heads to a hand recount

The Florida Senate race between Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Election Countdown: Hyde-Smith's 'public hanging' joke shakes up Mississippi runoff | New lawsuits in Florida | Trump wants Florida election official fired | Mia Love sues to stop Utah vote count | Republican MacArthur loses NJ House race Jeb Bush to Bill Nelson: 'Stop the lawsuits' and 'don’t tarnish your years of service' MORE (D-Fla.) and Gov. Rick Scott (R) is heading to a hand recount after the latest round of machine tallies showed the two candidates still neck and neck.

Nelson and Scott were separated by a margin of about 0.15 percentage points, according to results of a machine recount released Thursday – a narrow enough margin to trigger a hand recount under state law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hand recount must be completed by Sunday, in time for a Nov. 20 deadline for state officials to certify the final election results.

A manual recount does not mean that every ballot is counted by hand. Instead, local election officials will sort through so-called overvotes and undervotes – ballots on which voters marked either more or fewer than the maximum number of selections allowed.

The race for agriculture commissioner is also heading for a hand recount after results on Thursday showed both candidates separated by just 0.06 points.

But the recount in Florida gubernatorial race showed Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Rubio defends '3 point kick' analogy: 'You think everyone who follows politics knows what a field goal is?' Dem strategist says Broward County elections official should step down amid Florida recounts MORE maintaining a lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum of about 0.41 points – over the threshold required for a hand recount.

Gillum isn't conceding yet. The Tallahassee mayor said on Thursday that tens of thousands of votes were not tallied in the recount, leaving the race up in the air.

"As today’s unofficial reports and recent court proceedings make clear, there are tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted," Gillum said in a statement. "We plan to do all we can to ensure that every voice is heard in this process."

In fact, some counties failed to meet the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline for submitting unofficial machine recount results.

In Palm Beach County, ballot-counting machine malfunctions this week forced officials to recount roughly 175,000 votes. Hillsborough County also missed the deadline after the recount turned up 846 fewer votes than the initial count last week.

Broward County is likely to remain as the epicenter of the hand recount efforts after intense Republican criticism of their vote counting efforts.

The county also has an outsize number of undervotes. A hand recount is likely to sort out whether those undervotes were due to poor ballot design or machine tabulation errors.

Scott has sought to cast himself as the clear victor race, even attending an orientation event for new members of Congress in Washington this week.

The recount efforts in Florida have been marked by Republican accusations of fraud and a string of lawsuits from Democrats challenging some of the state’s election rules and procedures, such as the process by which officials evaluate provisional and mail-in ballots.

A federal judge in Tallahassee handed a partial legal win to Nelson on Thursday, ruling that the state’s signature-matching statute for evaluating provisional and mail-in ballots lacks constitutional standing and giving voters two more days to correct mismatched signatures.