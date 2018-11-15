Avenatti ‘still considering’ presidential run despite domestic violence arrest

Michael Avenatti says he’s still considering a run for president in 2020 despite being arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

"I'm still considering it," Avenatti told USA TODAY.

"I will not be intimidated," he added. "The measure of a person is how they get up when they are knocked down."

Avenatti has released policy platforms, visited states crucial to a successful presidential bid and even founded a new political action committee to lay a foundation for a campaign.

But it is unclear how an arrest for domestic violence in the midst of a heightened national conversation on sexual and physical abuse could impact such aspirations.

Avenatti strongly denied any wrongdoing.

"I wish to thank the hard-working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me," he said in the statement released by his office. "I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

"I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman," Avenatti added in a press conference. "I have been an advocate for women's rights my entire career and I'm going to continue to be an advocate. "I'm not going to be intimidated from stopping what I'm doing."

Avenatti, who built his entire brand around being the pugnacious lawyer representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE.

He named his PAC Fight PAC and declared to a group of Iowa Democrats earlier this year “When they go low, I say, we hit harder.”

Regardless of the arrest, Avenatti would likely face a crowded field of crowded field of high-caliber Democratic politicians in his pursuit for the party’s nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time O'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines Nearly six in ten want someone other than Trump elected president in 2020: poll MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersO'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines Senators return to Washington intent on action against Saudis Bernie Sanders: 'We have a president who is a racist' MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNearly six in ten want someone other than Trump elected president in 2020: poll Schumer reelected as Senate Democratic Leader Merkley seeking to change Oregon law so he can run for president and Senate in 2020: report MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines Nearly six in ten want someone other than Trump elected president in 2020: poll Howard Dean: Democratic Party getting younger as GOP gets ‘older and whiter’ MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines Bill to protect Mueller blocked in Senate McConnell: Mueller probe should be allowed to finish MORE (D-N.J.), among others, are known to be considering bids themselves.