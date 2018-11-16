Trump's take on midterms: ‘Epic' win in Senate, ‘better than other sitting Presidents’ in House

President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti ‘still considering’ presidential run despite domestic violence arrest Mulvaney positioning himself to be Commerce Secretary: report Kasich: Wouldn’t want presidential run to ‘diminish my voice’ MORE took to Twitter to defend the Republican party's performance in the midterm election, saying that they had enjoyed an "epic victory" in the Senate, while saying he had done "better than other sitting Presidents" in the House.

"People are not being told that the Republican Party is on track to pick up two seats in the U.S. Senate, and epic victory: 53 to 47," he wrote.

"The Fake News Media only wants to speak of the House, where the Midterm results were better than other sitting Presidents."

The margin in the Senate is currently 51 to 47, with Florida and Mississippi yet to be decided.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott has a narrow lead of under 0.2 percentage point in the Florida race over Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida not using Broward County's recount tally because it uploaded results 2 minutes late Election Countdown: Florida Senate race heads to hand recount | Dem flips Maine House seat | New 2020 trend - the 'friend-raiser' | Ad war intensifies in Mississippi runoff | Blue wave batters California GOP DeSantis holds lead over Gillum after recount MORE (D), leading to a manual recount that must be completed by Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) will face off Democratc challenger Mike Espy (D) in a runoff on Nov. 27.

Most political observers expect the Republicans to pick up both seats, which would expand the GOP majority in the Senate to 53-47 from 51-49 before the midterms.

Democrats are projected to win up to 39 seats in the House, according to FiveThirtyEight.

By comparison, Democrats picked up 31 seats in 2006 under then President George W. Bush, while Republicans picked up 63 seats in 2010 under President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Memo: Is Michelle Obama the one critic Trump can’t hit back? Democrats huddle for 2020 ‘friend-raisers’ O'Rourke receives invite to visit Iowa from Democratic Party in Des Moines MORE, the two most recent midterm elections where control of the House flipped between parties.