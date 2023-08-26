trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sununu says GOP hopefuls must ‘find separation’ from Trump: ‘They have to take it to him’

by Nick Robertson - 08/26/23 12:31 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/26/23 12:31 PM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) called on Republican presidential candidates to go on the offense against the GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.

“I think they have to take it to him,” Sununu said in an interview on The Hill on NewsNation Friday.

“They don’t have to go nuclear, like Chris [Christie] does… but everyone in their own way has to find separation from him,” he added. “Some of them are doing it, some of them aren’t.”

Sununu, the popular four-term governor who recently announced he will not seek another term after considering a presidential bid of his own, has been a fervent Trump critic. 

He said the candidates must stay serious about the race and understand when to drop out in order to keep up pressure on the former president.

“That’s the key, it’s not just attacking [Trump] but then finding out where your candidacy is, assessing it as we go through the fall and look, when the time to back out is there, you got to back out,” he said.

“If the number of candidates challenging Trump winnows down, especially if it’s one-on-one, he loses,” he added. “When you look at 8 or 9 candidates, it’s too much.”

The Republican governor said the race’s first primary debate on Wednesday night — which Trump did not attend — proved that a post-Trump Republican Party is possible. He said he was impressed by candidates who distinguished themselves from the former president, pointing out former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“For the first time in six years we’ve seen leadership in the Republican Party without Donald Trump and it looked pretty good,” he said.

The party needs an alternative to Trump because he’s unlikely to win the 2024 election, Sununu said.

He also blamed the former president for Republican letdowns in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

“I’m opposed to him because he can’t win. I want winners,” he said. “Why would we do this a fourth time and expect a different result?”

Trump holds a sizable lead in primary polling, taking about 52 percent support according to national polling averages.

Tags 2024 GOP primary 2024 presidential election Chris Sununu Donald Trump first GOP debate Mike Pence Nikki Haley Republican Party The Hill on NewsNation

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Independent
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
View All Candidates

Most Popular

  1. Another fine mess from the US Supreme Court 
  2. Cuomo to Tucker Carlson: You ‘cherry-picked’ Jan. 6 video
  3. Which Supreme Court justices threw Trump the immunity lifeline?
  4. Trump seeks to derail New York hush money trial over immunity claims
  5. Peter Navarro ordered to prison on March 19
  6. Fed-up progressive justices are calling out the majority’s agenda
  7. DEI killed the CHIPS Act
  8. Trump on Social Security, Medicare cuts: ‘There is a lot you can do’
  9. Biden unveils sweeping budget blueprint for next term
  10. GOP’s Mark Robinson under growing scrutiny in North Carolina 
  11. Sex trafficking survivor evoked by Britt responds to controversy
  12. Battle for the House: 9 races that will determine the majority
  13. Ex-chief of staff criticizes Trump for Hitler talk
  14. Orbán says Trump won’t give ‘a penny’ to Ukraine after Mar-a-Lago meeting
  15. Kimmel fires back at Trump criticism from Oscars stage: ‘Isn’t it past your ...
  16. Biden budget proposal would raise taxes on large corporations, lower deficit ...
  17. America’s Defense spending dragged into budget chaos 
  18. Democrats sound alarm as DHS inspector general claims he is not being ...
Load more