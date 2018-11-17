Georgia certifies elections results in bitterly fought governor's race

The acting Secretary of State in Georgia announced Saturday that the certified the results of Nov. 6 general election were certified, confirming Republican Brian Kemp’s victory in the hotly-contested governor’s race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Kemp led Abrams by 54,723 votes in the race, giving him a margin of victory of 1.4 percentage points.

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden's announcement comes a day after after Abrams ended her campaign in the race, saying she saw "no legal path forward" against Kemp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial elections," Abrams said while speaking to supporters on Friday.

“But to watch an elected official – who claims to represent the people of this state, baldly pin his hopes for election on the suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote – has been truly appalling,” she added.

Her remarks and Crittenden’s certification effectively ends a bitter governor's race dogged by accusations of voter suppression from Abrams and her Democratic allies.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMia Love pulls ahead in Utah race as judge dismisses her lawsuit Trump administration denies exploring extradition of Erdoğan foe for Turkey Trump congratulates Kemp, says Abrams will have 'terrific political future' MORE and other Republicans had been pressuring Abrams to concede in the race in the days following last week’s midterm elections, saying she lacked the votes necessary to force a runoff in the race.

Kemp already declared victory in the race and stepped down from his post as Georgia’s secretary of state in recent days although the race had yet to be called at the time.