Dem bundler: Donors waiting on 2020 commitments until Beto O'Rourke makes decision

A major Democratic fundraising bundler says party donors are holding off on contributions to any potential presidential contenders until rising star Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeEntrepreneur touts big solutions, endorsements in discussing presidential bid Dem pollster: Texas, Georgia diversifying because they are 'centers for opportunity' Cruz brushes off question about campaign claim on O'Rourke paying for caravan MORE decides whether he is running in 2020.

"They’re not wanting to sign on to other presidential campaigns until they know whether Beto is going,” Mikal Watts told Politico. “And if Beto is running, what good progressive Democrat wouldn’t want to work for Beto O’Rourke?”

O'Rourke, a three-term congressman from Texas, lost his Senate campaign to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDem gains put Sunbelt in play for 2020 Reelection campaign starts now, like it or not Rise of big cities push Texas to swing-state territory — maybe by 2020 MORE (R-Texas) by 3 points earlier this month. The race was surprisingly heated and tight for deep-red Texas. He told TMZ on Friday that he has not made any decisions yet about running.

The Texas Democrat's campaign mobilized and excited voters across the country as millions tuned in to his social media-driven run. O'Rourke ultimately raised more than $70 million for his campaign, boasting an eye-popping $38 million haul in the third quarter.

“All the guy would have to do is send out an email to his fundraising base … and he raises $30 million,” a West Coast bundler told Politico. “It completely changes the game if Beto runs. And he should run … He’s Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSome of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president FDA tobacco crackdown draws fire from right As Democrats gear up to challenge Trump in 2020, the key political divide will be metropolitan versus rural MORE, but white."

The next Democratic presidential primary is expected to be crowded, but many say an obvious frontrunner has not yet emerged. Other possible contenders include Sens. Elizbeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems wonder if Sherrod Brown could be their magic man My fellow Democrats should watch their language: Economic equality is not a rational societal goal As Democrats gear up to challenge Trump in 2020, the key political divide will be metropolitan versus rural MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSome of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems Gorka: John F. Kennedy wouldn't be allowed in Democratic Party MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSome of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems Dems wonder if Sherrod Brown could be their magic man MORE (D-N.J.).

“People across the country just fell in love with [O'Rourke],” Democratic strategist Christian Archer told Politico. “He was able to raise national-level money, and that’s just such a distinct advantage.”

“There’s a fuse on that, and the question is how long will that last if he doesn’t make a move within a window of time," Archer added.