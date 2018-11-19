Sanders on 2020 White House bid: 'We're looking at it'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems wonder if Sherrod Brown could be their magic man My fellow Democrats should watch their language: Economic equality is not a rational societal goal As Democrats gear up to challenge Trump in 2020, the key political divide will be metropolitan versus rural MORE (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that his team is "looking at" a possible 2020 White House bid, but they want to ensure that he is the "strongest candidate" who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpBroward County official Brenda Snipes submits resignation after criticism Retired lieutenant general tears into Trump over attacks against Navy SEAL: 'Disgusting' Senate barrels toward showdown over Trump's court picks MORE before making a final decision.

“I will make that decision at the appropriate time,” Sanders said on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton."

“And I will be honest with you, you are a friend," he said, addressing Sharpton. "You know, we’re looking at it. But it’s a decision that impacts your family. And I want to make sure that when I make that decision, if I decide to run, that I have concluded, in fact, that I am the strongest candidate who can defeat Donald Trump."

"We’ve got some great people out there who are thinking of running," Sanders added. "They are my friends. And I’ve got to make that decision that, based on my background, based on my past, based on my ideas that, in fact, I am the candidate that can defeat Trump."

Sanders is one of more than a dozen Democrats eyeing a bid for the presidency.

His 2016 presidential campaign mobilized progressive voters who resonated with his brand of self-defined democratic socialism, but former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRetired lieutenant general tears into Trump over attacks against Navy SEAL: 'Disgusting' Retired admiral who oversaw bin Laden raid doubles down on Trump criticism Trump dismisses criticism from Navy SEAL who led Osama bin Laden mission MORE ultimately won the party's nomination.

The Vermont independent during the midterm elections campaigned for progressive Democrats across the country.

Sanders is one of Trump's most outspoken critics in the Senate, more than once calling him the "most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history."

A Politico/Morning Consult presidential primary poll last week had former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems wonder if Sherrod Brown could be their magic man Biden family adopts a dog Entrepreneur touts big solutions, endorsements in discussing presidential bid MORE and Sanders leading the pack of Democrats, with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeEntrepreneur touts big solutions, endorsements in discussing presidential bid Dem pollster: Texas, Georgia diversifying because they are 'centers for opportunity' Cruz brushes off question about campaign claim on O'Rourke paying for caravan MORE (D-Texas) in third place.

Other possible 2020 contenders include Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSenate barrels toward showdown over Trump's court picks Sherrod Brown says he has 'no real timetable' for deciding on 2020 presidential run Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSome of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems Gorka: John F. Kennedy wouldn't be allowed in Democratic Party MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSome of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems Dems wonder if Sherrod Brown could be their magic man MORE (D-N.J.).