Booker to make second visit to New Hampshire in weeks

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) plans to visit New Hampshire for the second time in less than two months, WMUR reported Monday.

Booker's Dec. 8 appearance in New Hampshire, which hosts the second nominating contest in presidential elections, will come amid speculation that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Booker last visited New Hampshire at the end of October, and he also visited Iowa in October. The Iowa caucuses are the first presidential nominating contest.

When he visits New Hampshire next month, he will attend the New Hampshire Democratic Party's “Post-Election Victory Celebration," according to WMUR. The event will celebrate the Democrats' gains in the midterm elections.

WMUR noted that Booker is the first potential Democratic candidate to make plans to visit New Hampshire since the midterm elections.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley told WMUR that the party is "thrilled" that Booker will attend the event.

“For months, New Hampshire Democrats worked tirelessly to turn out the vote that delivered Democratic majorities in the U.S. House, Executive Council, state Senate, and state House. Sen. Booker has been incredibly supportive in these efforts, and we are grateful he will be returning to New Hampshire to join our celebration," Buckley said.

Booker told WMUR in October that he planned to continue "coming to this state."

"This is a very important state that clearly charts the destiny for our country, so I support you all and I look forward to being back here one way or another,” he said.