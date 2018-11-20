Stacey Abrams: Poll worker almost stopped me from voting

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Tuesday she was initially denied a ballot when she headed to the polls to cast a vote in the election earlier this month.

"The day I voted, I had to correct the poll worker who said I had filed for an absentee ballot," Abrams, who recently ended her bid to be Georgia governor, said on NPR's "Morning Edition."

"It took a few minutes for me to cast my ballot because of the problems with the polling place."

Abrams added that she had to explain to the poll worker that the information she had was incorrect and that she never applied for an absentee ballot.

"I did it quietly. I didn't turn it into a major conversation because, for me, it was about getting through the process," Abrams said, adding that she didn't want to embarrass anyone but that she wanted the issue to be resolved.

Abrams later stated that her problems at the polls symbolized some of the current issues in America's voting system.

"It was also emblematic to me of the privilege that I have," Abrams said. "I know the law. Others do not. And for us to have a fair fight in Georgia, we have to ensure that no one runs the risk of being denied the right to vote."

Abrams gained national attention in her bid to become the first African-American woman to be elected governor in the U.S.

She ended her fight for a runoff in her race against Republican Brian Kemp on Friday, saying in a speech that she saw "no legal path forward" against Kemp.

Despite acknowledging Kemp as the victor, Abrams has remained critical of the voting system in Georgia.

Abrams had previously called on Kemp, who served as Georgia's secretary of state until stepping down after Election Day, to resign over an Associated Press report that more than 53,000 voter registration applications — 70 percent of them from black voters — were on hold after failing to meet the state’s “exact match” law.

She said on Sunday that the election was "tainted" and that there was a "deliberate and intentional disinvestment" of voters.

"The totality of the errors made, of the gross mismanagement, of the incompetence — 1.5 million people purged [from voter rolls], 53,000 [votes] put on hold, 3,000 denied the right to register as new citizens, long polling lines, misplaced provisional ballots — the totality of the issues demonstrates that there has been gross mismanagement of our elections," Abrams said on NPR.

"I'm not suggesting that I know I would have won, but I am saying that the results were unalterably made less safe and less secure because of the actions taken by [Kemp]."