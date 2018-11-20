Sherrod Brown mulls 2020: 'Replacing Donald Trump' is 'most important political decision in my lifetime'

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is considering a White House bid in 2020, said Monday that possibly replacing President Trump Donald John TrumpPaul Ryan defends Navy admiral after Trump's criticism Trump discussing visit overseas to troops following criticism: report Retired Army General: Trump is ‘acting like an 8th grader’ in attacking ex-Navy SEAL who led bin Laden operation MORE would be the "most important political decision" of his life.

“I don’t really want to judge other candidates, what they’re doing, what they’re saying,” Brown told BuzzFeed News after a rally in Ohio. “But I’m concerned. ... I think the most important political decision in my lifetime will be replacing Donald Trump in 2020.”

Brown also told BuzzFeed that he will ask himself whether there is "somebody else that can carry this message" when he decides whether to run. He added that the speech he gave following his Senate reelection victory earlier this month, which focused on the "dignity of work," would serve as a potential "blueprint" for 2020.

“My election night speech was really about the message, whether I run or not, that I’m hopeful that ... honoring and respecting the dignity of work will become part of the narrative in other races. If that’s done and done well, I would be less likely to run," he said.

Brown is viewed as a possible Democratic nominee for president in 2020, but he has so far declined to say whether or not he will run.

He said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he has no "real timetable" for determining whether he'll make a bid for the presidency.