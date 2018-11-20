Dem Ben McAdams declares victory in Utah, says lead over Love ‘insurmountable’

Democrat Ben McAdams declared victory in Utah’s 4th District, arguing that his razor-thin lead over Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Countdown: Florida fight ends with Scott, DeSantis wins | Dems see Sunbelt in play for 2020 | Trump to campaign in Mississippi ahead of runoff | GOP wipeout in Orange County | Ortiz Jones concedes in Texas House race 16 Dems sign letter opposing Pelosi as Speaker Mia Love pulls ahead in Utah race as judge dismisses her lawsuit MORE (R-Utah) is “insurmountable,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

McAdams, who is mayor of Salt Lake County, holds a 739-vote lead over the two-term congresswoman, according to unofficial results on the Utah secretary of state’s website.

But Love hasn’t conceded and there are still outstanding votes in two big counties as the vote canvasses wrap up Tuesday. McAdams said he didn’t reach out to Love before he declared victory, according to the Tribune.

“What we are hearing from election officials is there are just not enough votes outstanding to make a difference either way,” McAdams said at a news conference, according to the Tribune. “I am eager to get to work to represent Utah’s 4th District.

“My priorities are to begin immediately reaching out to the Republicans, independents and Democrats in this district, to reach out and address the tough challenges we face as a state and a country.”

McAdams initially held a narrow lead after Election Day, but Love started to pull ahead on Friday by 419 votes. But McAdams is now back in the lead, 50.14 percent to 49.86 percent — a margin of 0.28 percentage points. A recount can be requested if the margin is within 0.25 points.

County clerks in Salt Lake County and Utah County said they counted all the votes with the exception of mail-in ballots with some discrepancies. Voters will able to fix those ballots if they submit affidavits delivered by Monday at 5 p.m.

According to the Tribune, Salt Lake County Council has its canvass at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, while Utah County Commission has its at 3 p.m.

Love, who is Haitian-American, was first elected in 2014 when Republicans made major gains in Congress. She made history as the first black female Republican elected to Congress.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the voters, who along with our family, have been waiting for two weeks to get election results. Thank you for your continued participation in this process,” Love wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Even with the race still in limbo, McAdams traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to attend new-member orientation. And he was one of 16 Democrats who signed a letter opposing Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPoll: 40 percent of Democrats want Speaker other than Pelosi Democrats with military background offer support for Pelosi House Democrat agenda, led by minimum wage, threatens economic prosperity MORE (D-Calif.) for Speaker.