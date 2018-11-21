Biden raising funds for California firefighters: 'We owe them'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKemp: Abrams is 'blaming me for a problem' Democrats created The Hill's Morning Report — Are Pelosi’s Democratic detractors going too far? Trump stokes new unlikely feud MORE on Wednesday sent a Thanksgiving email fundraising for California firefighters currently working to contain the damage from the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history, saying Americans "owe them."

"This week, as families gather together to give thanks for their blessings and loved ones, there's a group of folks who wake up every morning, put on a helmet, get on the back of a truck or ambulance, and go to work saving lives," Biden wrote in the email, which he sent out through his political action committee, American Possibilities.

Biden noted that many of the firefighters in California have lost their homes.

"Today, as we enjoy the warmth of our homes and the presence of our loved ones, we have the opportunity to help these heroes get back on their feet," he wrote, linking to a fundraiser.

"Integrity is measured by whether you respond to the needs of your neighbors when you know you can help. Our firefighters know that better than anyone," he added.

"We owe them."

The disaster relief donation effort was launched by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Foundation.

"Thank you @ joebiden for supporting # IAFFRelief efforts for # firefighters who have been affected by the California wildfires," the IAFF wrote in a tweet. "You too can help firefighters who have been on the frontlines of this devastating disaster by making a donation this # Thanksgiving http://my.iaff.org/disaster."

Thank you @joebiden for supporting #IAFFRelief efforts for #firefighters who have been affected by the California wildfires. You too can help firefighters who have been on the frontlines of this devastating disaster by making a donation this #Thanksgiving https://t.co/jKGtOg69sq pic.twitter.com/ZhqPL6Cx5W — IAFF (@IAFFNewsDesk) November 21, 2018

The California wildfire death toll stands at 82 people, with about 800 still missing. It has so far laid waste to nearly 400 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It has destroyed thousands of homes and properties as it incinerates huge swaths of land in Northern California.

Biden is a possible 2020 presidential contender. He has sought the Democratic presidential nomination twice before, dropping out after failing to gain significant support in 1998 and 2008.

The former vice president went on an eight-state, 12-stop campaign blitz for Democrats ahead of Election Day.