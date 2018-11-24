Schatz: Dems will nominate a progressive in 2020

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzTrump: Troops to stay on border ‘as long as necessary’ On The Money: Why the tax law failed to save the GOP majority | Grassley opts for Finance gavel, setting Graham up for Judiciary | Trump says China eager for trade deal | Facebook reeling after damning NYT report Hillicon Valley: Facebook reeling after NYT report | Dems want DOJ probe | HQ2 brings new scrutiny on Amazon | Judge upholds Russian troll farm indictments | Cyber moonshot panel unveils recommendations MORE (D-Hawaii) said a progressive would be nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020 but that it would not signify a battle with centrists.

2nd, we must reject the premise that this is a fight between moderates and progressives. We are going to nominate a progressive. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 24, 2018

“…we must reject the premise that this is a fight between moderates and progressives. We are going to nominate a progressive,” Schatz said in a lengthy twitter thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“…the progressive we nominate should also be capable of getting votes from moderates and even republicans. That wouldn’t make them less progressive, that would make them better,” he added.

Democrats are likely to see a crowded field of candidates that will seek to appeal to the party’s progressive wing after the perception that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton 10 things we learned from the midterms Dems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Fox News apologizes after guest said Hillary Clinton is like ‘herpes’ MORE failed to sufficiently do so in 2016.

Possible candidates include high-profile Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Biden raising funds for California firefighters: 'We owe them' Kemp: Abrams is 'blaming me for a problem' Democrats created MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump administration criticized over timing of climate change report Dems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Obama: I 'don't buy' idea that a woman or minority can’t beat Trump in 2020 MORE (Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report — Key decisions loom for Trump after Thanksgiving On The Money: Senate banking panel showcases 2020 Dems | Koch groups urge Congress not to renew tax breaks | Dow down nearly 400 | Cuomo defends Amazon HQ2 deal Election Countdown: Florida fight ends with Scott, DeSantis wins | Dems see Sunbelt in play for 2020 | Trump to campaign in Mississippi ahead of runoff | GOP wipeout in Orange County | Ortiz Jones concedes in Texas House race MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDems target another Senate seat in Deep South Dems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Pentagon estimates border troop deployment to cost M MORE (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Democrats challenge Trump's use of troops at Mexico border Some of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Banking panel showcases 2020 Dems MORE (N.Y.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell Brown 10 things we learned from the midterms Dems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Lawmakers considering multibillion-dollar bailout for some retirees with failing pensions: report MORE (Ohio) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), as well as some with lower national name recognition such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDrug industry nervous about Grassley’s new role Some of us Midwesterners think maybe Amy Klobuchar would do OK as president Hillicon Valley: Facebook reeling after NYT report | Dems want DOJ probe | HQ2 brings new scrutiny on Amazon | Judge upholds Russian troll farm indictments | Cyber moonshot panel unveils recommendations MORE (Minn.), former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

Some have already declared they are considering a run or traveled to states with early primaries or caucuses, such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

Schatz is close with several potential candidates in the Senate. He tweeted that crowded primaries help the party flesh out its platforms and suggested more candidates should throw their hats into the ring.

“…everyone who wants to run should run. Primaries can and do strengthen the Party. If you are a governor or a mayor or a senator or member of the house or TV star - and you think you can help the country, try it!” the Hawaii Democrat said.

While crowded primaries could help the party vet certain policies before an eventual nominee emerges, it could fear a repeat of the Republican 2016 primary in which several experienced politicians split the vote and ultimately relinquished the nomination to Donald Trump.

Yet Democrats are buoyed in their 2020 hopes after a blue wave swept the Democrats into the majority in the House of Representatives after they flipped several Republican-held seats in suburban areas and possibly 40 seats overall when all the votes are tallied.

Democrats largely focused on policies such as health care and for the most part avoided conversations about President Trump Donald John TrumpAmazon's European workers go on strike for Black Friday GOP makes inroads with Hispanics in Florida Romney to host PAC fundraiser: report MORE, particularly if he should be impeached.

“…we had a successful formula in 2018 which was to run on policy (mostly healthcare) and against corruption. We should do that again,” Schatz said.

Trump has expressed optimism for his reelection chances in 2016, saying he does not see a Democrat on the horizon who can defeat him as he doubles down on the support from his white, rural base.

They got some real beauties going,” he said at a campaign rally in October.

However, it is not outside the realm of possibility that Trump could face either a Republican primary opponent or a traditional Republican who runs as an Independent. Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeRomney to host PAC fundraiser: report Whitaker’s post provides ample tools to disrupt Mueller probe Flake’s unconstitutional legislation could endanger, not protect, Mueller’s actions MORE (R-Ariz.) and Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) have both not ruled out presidential runs of their own.