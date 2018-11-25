Trump: Hyde-Smith an ‘outstanding person’

President Trump Donald John Trump95-year-old charged as accessory to 36,000 deaths at Nazi concentration camp Former Reagan secretary of state says U.S. should work to end violence driving migrants to U.S. Puerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises MORE on Sunday tweeted his support for Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) a day before he heads to the state to rally support for the embattled senator in her runoff election.

"I will be in Gulfport and Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday night doing two Rallies for Senator Hyde-Smith, who has a very important Election on Tuesday. She is an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military, our great Vets, Healthcare & the 2nd A. Needed in D.C." Trump tweeted.

The president, who often offers boilerplate endorsements of candidates as being tough on crime and good for veterans, will rally for Hyde-Smith on the eve of her runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy after neither candidate secured 50 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 election.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the seat to replace Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranDems target another Senate seat in Deep South Five takeaways from Mississippi's Senate debate Espy says Hyde-Smith's 'public hanging' remark gave Mississippi 'another black eye' MORE earlier this year, has come under fresh scrutiny in recent weeks over comments that she would be "front row" at a "public hanging," and after photos surfaced of her in Confederate garb.

The senator claimed her comments about attending a "public hanging" were taken out of context, and that she meant "no ill will."

Civil rights groups hammered Hyde-Smith over the comments, noting that Mississippi has a long history of lynchings.

Trump last week defended Hyde-Smith amid criticism over the comments, saying she "feels really bad about them" and they were "sort of said in jest."

Hyde-Smith's campaign on Saturday knocked a report that she attended and graduated from a Mississippi segregation academy in the 1970s, calling it part of the “gotcha liberal media.”