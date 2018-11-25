MLB requests return of donation to Hyde-Smith

Major League Baseball (MLB) is reportedly requesting the return of a donation to Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), whose recent comments have sparked backlash ahead of a runoff election this week.

The league said in a statement that the $5,000 contribution was made “in connection with an event that MLB lobbyists were asked to attend,” according to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman.

The office of the MLB commissioner made the maximum donation to Hyde-Smith on Nov. 23, according to reports, and has also donated to her in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyde-Smith, who was tapped to replace retired Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranDems target another Senate seat in Deep South Five takeaways from Mississippi's Senate debate Espy says Hyde-Smith's 'public hanging' remark gave Mississippi 'another black eye' MORE (R), is taking on Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff election on Tuesday to finish out Cochran’s term.

MLB is the latest group to pull financial support for Hyde-Smith amid backlash over her recent comment that she'd be in the "front row" of a "public hanging" if invited.

The remark, which was caught on video, has sparked controversy due to Mississippi’s history of lynching.

Walmart, Pfizer, AT&T, Union Pacific and Boston Scientific all ended support and requested the return of donations to Hyde-Smith following the remarks.

President Trump Donald John Trump95-year-old charged as accessory to 36,000 deaths at Nazi concentration camp Former Reagan secretary of state says U.S. should work to end violence driving migrants to U.S. Puerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises MORE is holding two rallies in Mississippi for her on Monday.