Google requests refund of $5K contribution to Hyde-Smith

Google has joined a growing list of companies who have asked Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) to return their campaign contributions.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed to CNBC on Monday that the company requested a refund of the $5,000 donation, following AT&T, Ernst & Young, Boston Scientific, Major League Baseball and others in pulling support of Hyde-Smith over controversial comments.

Hyde-Smith, who is running to finish out the term of retired Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranMLB requests return of donation to Hyde-Smith Hundreds planning to protest Trump's Mississippi visit Trump: Hyde-Smith an ‘outstanding person’ MORE (R), said earlier this month that she would be “front row” if invited to a “public hanging.”

The comments sparked national backlash given Mississippi’s history of lynchings, and the fact that Hyde-Smith’s Democratic runoff opponent, Mike Espy, is black.

Hyde-Smith has said she made the comments in jest and that the remark was misinterpreted.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFranklin Graham: Trump defends the Christian faith Trump slams '60 Minutes' over report on family separations GOP senators open door to tougher response on Saudi Arabia MORE traveled to Mississippi on Monday to hold two rallies in support of Hyde-Smith ahead of the runoff vote on Tuesday.