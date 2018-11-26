House race in California called into question after previously being called for incumbent GOP rep

A House race in California that was previously called in favor of Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) has been called into question, with Democrat T.J. Cox pulling ahead Monday in the vote count.

The Associated Press on Monday said it was retracting its call in the race after previously declaring that Valadao had been reelected.

"No new call will be made until the results are certified," the AP wrote in a tweet.

The race in California's 21st Congressional District, which includes the San Joaquin Valley, is the last contested race in the country. Cox holds a 438-vote lead as of Monday, his first lead in the race, according to The Fresno Bee.

The election still hangs in the balance, with thousands of ballots yet to be counted, according to the newspaper. But the newspaper reported that Cox appeared on his way to a victory, which would be the 40th seat that Democrats have flipped in the House.