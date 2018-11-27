Bernie Sanders: Trump 'has no political belief,' is 'a total phony'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Trump doesn't like Russia-Ukraine crisis 'either way' | Haley, Pompeo criticize Russian actions | Sanders to force Yemen vote this week | Top Dem questions Trump on border troops Sanders to force vote this week on US support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen Beto O'Rourke now says he won't rule out 2020 White House bid MORE (I-Vt.) on Tuesday said he believes that President Trump Donald John TrumpGM draws Washington’s anger with new layoffs Ocasio-Cortez blasts Gorka: 'We’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition' Trump defends use of tear gas at the border MORE "has no political belief" and is "a total phony," claiming that the president's views appear to have changed on abortion, health care and taxes.

"Look, he has no political beliefs, he is a total phony and a political opportunist," Sanders said on CNN's "New Day."

"This guy actually supported a tax on wealth, he was pro-choice but he moves with the wind and right now, he is an extreme right-winger because he thinks that’s how you get votes," he continued.

Trump "has no political belief," says @BernieSanders.



"He is doing what no president in modern history has done and really trying to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin or country we came from or religion or sexual orientation. That is outrageous." pic.twitter.com/3ZqQpCiQVx — New Day (@NewDay) November 27, 2018

In an October 1999 interview with NBC News, Trump said he was "very pro-choice." In an interview with CNN the following month, Trump proposed a one-time "net worth tax" on the rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders, who is considered a possible 2020 presidential contender, said Trump is doing "what no president in modern history has done," claiming that the president is "trying to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin or the country we came from or our religion or our sexual orientation."

Sanders has publicly condemned the president on numerous occasions, calling Trump the "most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history."

Pressed by CNN's John Berman over a possible presidential bid, Sanders said he has not yet made up his mind, adding that he believes the American people are tired of campaigns following this year's contentious midterm elections. Sanders said he wants to give people a moment to "catch their breath."