Arizona airport says Trump campaign owes $13K from October rally

Arizona’s Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport said President Trump Donald John TrumpGM draws Washington’s anger with new layoffs Ocasio-Cortez blasts Gorka: 'We’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition' Trump defends use of tear gas at the border MORE’s campaign still owes $13,000 from expenses incurred for a rally last month.

Gateway Airport Executive Director Brian O’Neill told the airport authority at a November meeting that the airport covered the cost of additional lighting after the campaign failed to do so, according to the Arizona Republic.

Trump visited Arizona to support of Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyElection Countdown: Florida fight ends with Scott, DeSantis wins | Dems see Sunbelt in play for 2020 | Trump to campaign in Mississippi ahead of runoff | GOP wipeout in Orange County | Ortiz Jones concedes in Texas House race Dem gains put Sunbelt in play for 2020 Reelection campaign starts now, like it or not MORE, the GOP Senate nominee who lost to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Though Trump spoke at a private tenant’s air hangar on airport property and the event was not hosted by Gateway, the airport and city of Mesa paid for temporary lighting in the parking area.

A spokesperson for the airport told The Hill that the Trump campaign provided lighting coverage at a cost of $15,000, but due to safety and security needs, the airport felt the coverage was not adequate.

The spokesperson said the airport has not invoiced the Trump campaign for the additional expenses, but “certainly wouldn’t turn down any reimbursement.”

O’Neill reportedly said at the airport authority’s November meeting that a lack of lighting could have been a liability for the airport.

A spokesman for Mesa told the Arizona Republic that officials are still determining the total cost of Trump’s visit to the city.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

--This report was updated at 2:33 p.m.