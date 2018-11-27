Cuomo rules out presidential run

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday ruled out a potential bid for the presidency in 2020, saying that he has a "full plate" in his current role.

"I am ruling it out. I ran for governor. I have a full plate. I have many projects. I’m going to be here doing the job of governor. … I’m governor of New York and I have a lot to do," he said in an interview on WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show."

Cuomo, who was reelected as New York's governor this month, was previously rumored as a potential candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

He said Tuesday that he will support a candidate who can win back working class voters who turned to President Trump in the 2016 election. He also called for a candidate who isn't an "abstract theoretical elected official."

"Rhetoric only takes you so far and people heard rhetoric from the Democratic Party for a lot of years and they saw no difference in their lives. And that’s why out of desperation they voted for Trump because he seemed different than he promised. Fill the void that the Democratic Party left," he said.

"You don’t have to sell them anti-Trump — we just saw that in the midterms. But you need a positive Democratic … program that people believe can be put in place and will affect their lives and someone who has done that," Cuomo added.