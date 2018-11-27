Gardner gets first Dem challenger for 2020 Senate race

Community organizer Lorena Garcia on Tuesday announced that she’ll run for Senate in Colorado in 2020, becoming the first Democratic opponent to challenge Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerBorder melee ups ante on shutdown McConnell, Flake clash over protecting Mueller probe Election Countdown: Florida Senate race heads to hand recount | Dem flips Maine House seat | New 2020 trend - the 'friend-raiser' | Ad war intensifies in Mississippi runoff | Blue wave batters California GOP MORE (R).

Garcia, the executive director at the nonprofit Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, tweeted on Tuesday that she’s running against Gardner to focus on “economic equity for all,” arguing for the need for a “new voice” in the Senate.

“We are at a crossroads in our history where we can no longer accept the status quo and must take action to fix our broken government systems,” Garcia, a self-described progressive, said in a statement, according to the Colorado Springs Independent.

“I’m running because we need innovative leaders who will work on behalf of the interests of every Coloradan, not for political self-interest.”

A first-time candidate, Garcia currently works for a nonprofit organization that provides training for parents to be involved in their children’s education. She’s also previously worked with communities in Nepal and Nicaragua as the executive director of Namlo International.

Gardner, chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm in the 2018 cycle, is one of the Democrats’ top targets in 2020, though he is a formidable campaigner. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMueller says Manafort violated plea agreement Hillary Clinton on reports of tear gassing at border: 'This is wrong' Trump suggests government start its own worldwide television network MORE defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpGM draws Washington’s anger with new layoffs Ocasio-Cortez blasts Gorka: 'We’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition' Trump defends use of tear gas at the border MORE in the state by roughly 5 points in 2016.

Democrats are feeling even more bullish about their prospects in Colorado given their victories in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. Democratic veteran Jason CrowJason CrowThe 5 most competitive Senate races of 2020 10 things we learned from the midterms Momentum builds for Dems to take on campaign finance reform MORE defeated Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard Coffman 10 things we learned from the midterms Colorado New Members 2019 Defeated Republicans mocked by Trump fire back at president MORE (R) for a House seat, while in the governor’s race, Rep. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisDemocrats made history this year Governors helping governors More than half of LGBTQ candidates won their midterm races MORE (D) easily won over Republican Walker Stapleton.

Plus, Democrats now hold all statewide offices in Colorado in addition to majorities in the state house and Senate.

Democrats will be battling for the Senate majority in 2020 after losing a few seats in the midterms. If Republicans win Mississippi’s Senate runoff on Tuesday night, they’ll have a 53-47 seat majority.

With Mississippi still up in the air, Republicans will be defending at least 21 seats, while Democrats will be protecting 12 seats.

The Democratic field in Colorado is expected to grow, with some high-profile names already in the mix. Rumored potential candidates include: Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, former state Sen. Mike Johnston, Rep. Ed Perlmutter Edwin (Ed) George Perlmutter16 Dems sign letter opposing Pelosi as Speaker Election Countdown: Florida Senate race heads to hand recount | Dem flips Maine House seat | New 2020 trend - the 'friend-raiser' | Ad war intensifies in Mississippi runoff | Blue wave batters California GOP Pelosi and her opponents voice confidence over Speakership battle MORE and outgoing Gov. John Hickenlooper, according to The Denver Post.