Facebook requests Hyde-Smith return campaign contribution

Facebook has joined a growing list of companies asking for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) to return their campaign contributions.

The social media platform requested a refund on its $2,500 donation, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

“The recent public comments made by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith do not reflect the values or mission of Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Hill. “Our PAC contribution was made before these comments were made, and we have asked the Hyde-Smith campaign to return our campaign donation.”

Facebook joins Google, AT&T, Walmart, Boston Scientific, Major League Baseball and others in asking the Senate incumbent to return donations following her controversial comments referencing a “public hanging.”

Hyde-Smith, who was tapped to replace retired GOP Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranThe Memo: GOP fears damage in Mississippi Trump makes final push for Hyde-Smith Google requests refund of K contribution to Hyde-Smith MORE, was videotaped earlier this month saying that she would be in the “front row” if invited to a “public hanging” by a supporter.

The comments sparked backlash given the state’s history of lynching.

She has apologized for the comment and said it was meant as a joke.

The lawmaker also faced criticism after a 2014 photo resurfaced this month showing her wearing a Confederate soldier’s hat in a museum.

Voters in Mississippi head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether Hyde-Smith or her Democratic opponent, Mike Espy, will finish out Cochran’s term.

President Trump Donald John TrumpGM draws Washington’s anger with new layoffs Ocasio-Cortez blasts Gorka: 'We’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition' Trump defends use of tear gas at the border MORE made two campaign appearances for Hyde-Smith on Tuesday.

Updated: 5:55 p.m.