Clinton dodges question on 2020 bid

Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonManafort attorney relayed info about Mueller probe to Trump lawyers: report Mueller docs show communications between Corsi, Stone on WikiLeaks's email release Trump says he has 'no intention' of stopping Mueller investigation MORE dodged a question on Tuesday about whether she will run for president in 2020 while speaking on the first stop of a new tour.
"Actually, Frank, I am thinking about standing for Parliament here in Canada," Clinton said in Toronto when asked by Frank McKenna, the former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., if she will run in 2020, according to CNN.
Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, hasn't ruled out the possibility of running once again in 2020.
The former secretary of State said last month that she would "like to be president" when asked if she wants to run again.
One of Clinton's former advisers, Mark Penn, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this month that Clinton will make a bid for the presidency in 2020.
“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House," Penn, a contributor to The Hill, co-wrote with Andrew Stein, a former Democratic Manhattan borough president and the last New York City Council president.
“You can expect her to run for president once again,” they added. “Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing.”
