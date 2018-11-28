Trump makes 2020 fundraising pitch: Our accounts took a 'MASSIVE' hit in midterms

President Trump Donald John TrumpHyde-Smith prevails in Mississippi runoff after 'public hanging' stumble Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House to discuss infrastructure project Ivanka Trump, Tim Cook visit Idaho school district MORE on Wednesday sent out a fundraising pitch for his 2020 reelection, saying campaign coffers were substantially emptied as he protected the Republicans’ Senate majority in the midterm elections earlier this month.

“Our accounts took a MASSIVE hit. Not only did we have to fight off the Democrats in the midterms, we then had to stop them from trying to STEAL elections from us during recounts,” Trump said in the email.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I even transferred millions from my re-election campaign to protect our Senate majority. With the very first end-of-month deadline of the 2020 election cycle coming up, I need YOUR help right now replenishing our accounts for our re-election.”

Every donation made through the email would be matched threefold, it said.

Democratic candidates massively out fundraised their Republican opponents this midterm cycle, particularly with small donations made over the internet. However, Republicans, while losing control of the House were able to expand their Senate majority to 53-47.

The president was heavily involved in the election cycle, going on a campaign blitz across the country focusing mostly on GOP Senate candidates trying to unseat Democrats in states that went red in 2016.

Multiple races wound up with tight contests, with the Florida gubernatorial and Senate races going to recounts that Trump slammed as Democratic efforts at voter fraud to change the result. The Republican candidates in each race were declared the winners after their respective ballots were tallied.

Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Trump’s ultimate Democratic opponent in 2020 will be forced to spend heavily to survive what is expected to be a crowded primary field.