Rahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) on Thursday denounced the possibility of a potential 2020 presidential bid from Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D), who was defeated this month by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his campaign to unseat the Texas Republican.

"If Beto O'Rourke wants to go and run for president, God bless him, he should put his hat in and make his case," Emanuel said on MSNBC. "But, he lost. You don't usually promote a loser to the top of party."

O’Rourke, a three-term congressman and progressive star, ran a surprisingly close race against Cruz for Texas's Senate seat. The Democrat said Monday that he would not rule out a run for president in 2020.

“Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out,” O’Rourke told reporters after a town hall in El Paso, Texas, according to The Washington Post.

O'Rourke rose to prominence during his campaign to unseat Cruz, raking in millions of dollars in fundraising and maintaining a tight race against Cruz in deep red Texas.

O'Rourke would likely enter a crowded primary field should he decide to run, facing off against other possible high-profile Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), among others.

A Morning Consult poll released earlier this month showed O’Rourke polling third among Democratic voters’ preference for a 2020 presidential nominee behind Biden and Sanders.