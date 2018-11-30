Iowa Dem who lost state House race by 9 votes sues to have absentee ballots counted

A Democrat who lost her race for an Iowa state House seat by fewer than 10 votes filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to get 33 absentee ballots counted.

Kayla Koether filed the emergency suit with the U.S. District Court in Des Moines after a recount this week showed she lost to Republican Dave Bergan by only nine votes.

The recount did not include 33 absentee ballots from Winneshiek County received on Election Day and the day after. These ballots did not have a postmark to confirm when they were mailed.

Absentee ballots in Iowa must be received on or before election day or be postmarked the day before the election.

"The fact that these ballots were received the day after the election makes it highly probable that they were mailed prior to 'the day before the Election,' since mail travels from Winneshiek County to Waterloo and then returns to Winneshiek for delivery," the lawsuit says.

“Every legal vote should be counted. We believe that these 33 ballots were mailed on time in accordance with the law, and every effort must be made to count these additional votes. Our citizens voted in good faith, and their ballots should be counted in good faith,” Koether said in a statement Thursday.

The campaign argues in the lawsuit that 25 ballots that arrived on or after election day in Fayette County.

They also contend that the Iowa Secretary of State's Office could contact the U.S. Postal Service to seek bar code information to date the ballots, but has not.

The lawsuit requests that the county auditor and secretary of state use barcode information on the ballots to determine the dates of the ballots and count those that were legally cast.