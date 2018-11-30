Espy files to run for Senate in 2020, setting up possible rematch with Hyde-Smith

Democrat Mike Espy appears to be gunning for a rematch in his bid for Senate in Mississippi.

The former agriculture secretary and congressman filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Friday declaring his intention to run for Senate in 2020.

The filing comes just three days after he was defeated by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) in a heated runoff election. A spokesperson for Espy's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed earlier this year to replace former Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranDems face tough road ahead in Deep South GOP senator defends Hyde-Smith: 'Nothing at all racial' about 'public hanging' remarks Woman returns to cast her ballot after husband's death at Mississippi polling site MORE (R-Miss.) in the chamber, beat Espy on Tuesday by roughly 8 points.

Hyde-Smith faced criticism in that contest after footage surfaced of the Republican saying that she would "be on the front row" if she were invited to a "public hanging," a comment that sparked strong backlash in a state with a history of lynching African-Americans.

That remark prompted several corporate donors to Hyde-Smith's campaign, including Walmart, to pull support for the senator and demand that she return their contributions.

Because Hyde-Smith was appointed this year and elected in a special election, she will face reelection again at the end of Cochran's term in 2020 when she's expected to seek her first full term in the Senate.