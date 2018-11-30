Scott suspends Broward County official Brenda Snipes over 'widespread issues with voting'

Outgoing Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) issued an executive order on Friday to immediately suspend Broward County election chief Brenda Snipes following widespread criticism of the county’s vote tallying in November's midterm elections.

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process," Scott said in a statement. "After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Snipes submitted her resignation earlier this month after Republicans panned her for alleged illegal activity during the recounts in Florida’s Senate and gubernatorial races.

Scott, one of Snipes's fiercest critics, cited “widespread issues with voting” and “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty” as reasons for suspending the election official.

Voting in Broward County this cycle took longer than other Florida counties and was marred by allegations of misconduct by election overseers.

Several Republicans, including President Trump Donald John TrumpMigrants stage hunger strike at Mexican border Top White House China hawk at G-20 summit after reports he would not attend CNN's Gloria Borger: Source close to Cohen says he has 'the goods' MORE, former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-Fla.) and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioUighur mother asks Congress to 'take strong action' against China's re-education camps Republicans press Trump to get tough with Russia on nuclear talks amid Ukraine crisis Hillicon Valley: Trade talks set up cyber clash | Google CEO set to testify next week | DOJ charges Iranians with hacking | Mnuchin suggests Twitter account was breached | Facebook expands local news feature MORE (R-Fla.), alleged possible voter fraud.

"If you look at Broward County, they have had a horrible history," Trump told reporters at the White House earlier in the month. "And if you look at the person, in this case a woman, involved, she has had a horrible history, and all of the sudden they’re finding votes out of nowhere and Rick Scott, who won, you know it was close, who won by a comfortable margin, every couple of hours it goes down by a little bit.”

Florida law enforcement has so far not seen evidence of criminal conduct in the state's elections.

Republicans were ultimately successful in both contests, with Scott unseating Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonDems grapple with uncertain future in Florida after losses Schumer walking tightrope with committee assignments Leadership PACs used for 'bougie perks,' says government watchdog spokeswoman MORE (D) in the hotly contested Florida Senate race and Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDems grapple with uncertain future in Florida after losses GOP makes inroads with Hispanics in Florida Election Countdown: Florida fight ends with Scott, DeSantis wins | Dems see Sunbelt in play for 2020 | Trump to campaign in Mississippi ahead of runoff | GOP wipeout in Orange County | Ortiz Jones concedes in Texas House race MORE (R) edging out Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) to become The Sunshine State’s next governor.

Scott appointed Peter Antonacci, who currently serves as the President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, to replace Snipes. He has served as a state attorney in Palm Beach County.