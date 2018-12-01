Recount puts Republican ahead by 1 vote in Alaska state House race

Republican Bart LeBon defeated his Democratic opponent Kathryn Dodge by one vote after a recount in an Alaska state House race Friday, according to Alaskan election officials.

LeBon had 2,663 votes to Dodge's 2,662. Both candidates were tied with 2,661 votes apiece before the recount, which added two votes to LeBon's total and one to Dodge's.

Despite being favored by one vote, the Republican has not yet declared victory in the race.

“I don’t think it’s over,” LeBon told reporters from the Juneau Empire. “Do you? I’m pretty sure this has got another layer to it. I would be thrilled if it was over, but is this over? I just don’t think so.”

Dodge has until Wednesday to appeal the decision, and said she and her team would “think on things.”

If the result holds for Lebon, Republicans will control the Senate, House and hold the governorship in Alaska.

The LeBon and Dodge campaigns did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.