Florida election official Brenda Snipes rescinds resignation after governor moves to immediately suspend her

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has rescinded her resignation after Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) moved to immediately suspend her.

Snipes’s attorney announced Saturday that the elections chief would fight Scott’s order, and that the governor intended to embarrass and “tarnish [Snipes’s] record.”

“Dr. Snipes hereby rescinds her resignation,” attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks said, according to NBC News.

Snipes originally announced resignation last month after Republicans in the state accused her of illegal activity during the tense recounts of the Florida Senate and gubernatorial races, and was set to step down in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott, who is leaving his post to become senator, issued an executive order on Friday ordering Snipes to be immediately removed and replaced over “widespread issues with voting.”

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process," Scott said in his statement announcing the order.

"After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation,” he added.

Snipes faced significant criticism from Republicans during the recounts, with some, including President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump, Xi agree to 90-day tariff pause citing progress on trade disputes Trump ramps up airstrikes as Taliban peace talks remain elusive Trump’s new NAFTA faces uphill battle in Congress MORE, alleging voter fraud in the county.

Florida law enforcement has not found evidence of criminal conduct in the elections, which were both ultimately won by Republicans.