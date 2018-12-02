Kamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk Dems won’t pick shutdown fight over Dreamers Warren lays out foreign policy agenda ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) says she will determine "over the holiday" whether to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

“It will ultimately be a family decision," she told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski at the "Know Your Value" event in San Francisco on Saturday.

"And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Harris is viewed as a likely presidential candidate in 2020, along with Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Other potential candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Harris in October campaigned for Democratic candidates in South Carolina, which will be one of the first states to hold its primary election in 2020.