Avenatti says his chances of beating Trump in 2020 'have only gone up'

Lawyer Michael Avenatti says his chances of running a successful presidential bid in 2020 "have only gone up" following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence and public criticism from his highest-profile client, adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I think the field is shaping up to be even more advantageous for someone like me, not less,” Avenatti told Politico in an article published Sunday. “I think my chances have only gone up, not gone down.”

Avenatti elaborated in an email to The Hill, saying he is "still seriously considering" running for president.

"If the Democrats think they can beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump, Xi agree to 90-day tariff pause citing progress on trade disputes Trump ramps up airstrikes as Taliban peace talks remain elusive Trump’s new NAFTA faces uphill battle in Congress MORE without taking him on directly and aggressively, they are kidding themselves," Avenatti said in the email. "Unfortunately, many of the likely candidates are simply not tough enough or battle tested enough to beat him."

"Inspiration is great but it’s not going to get the job done against a bully like Trump," he added.

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office declined to press a felony charge against Avenatti in the pending domestic violence case, but the city attorney is still reviewing it as a misdemeanor case.