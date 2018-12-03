Former campaign manager: Sanders would start 2020 race as ‘one of the front-runners’

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate headed for clash over Saudi Arabia Kamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Trump’s new NAFTA faces uphill battle in Congress MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign manager said he believes a potential 2020 White House bid by the senator would be a much larger effort than the one two years ago.

“This time, he starts off as a front-runner, or one of the front-runners,” Jeff Weaver told The Associated Press in a story published Monday.

“It’ll be a much bigger campaign if he runs again, in terms of the size of the operation," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weaver noted that Sanders has already established a fundraising network and an army of staff and volunteers.

Sanders has appeared near the top of several polls of potential Democratic candidates for the 2020 campaign. The Vermont senator lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSchiff: Roger Stone could face charges of lying to Congress Roger Stone says he hasn't spoken to Trump about potential pardon Five things to know about Jerome Corsi MORE.

He has been noncommittal about launching a campaign for the 2020 election, though he is thought to be among one of several likely candidates, along with Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCruz: I’ve shaken off my 2016 nickname, hard feelings from clash with Trump Kamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Trump’s new NAFTA faces uphill battle in Congress MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Rahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk Dems won’t pick shutdown fight over Dreamers MORE (Calif.), and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Top Dem donor says Gillibrand 'stained' reputation with Franken's ousting Schatz: Dems will nominate a progressive in 2020 MORE (N.Y.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Biden: George H.W. Bush said my son could have been president Rahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk MORE.

Sanders said last week he will "probably" run if he believes he's the best candidate to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: China agrees to reduce tariffs on US autos Schiff: Roger Stone could face charges of lying to Congress Supreme Court delays arguments for Bush national day of mourning MORE in the general election.