Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) predicted in an interview over the weekend that the 2020 presidential campaign is "going to be ugly."

“Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly,” Harris told MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday.

“When you break things, it is painful," she continued. "And you get cut. And you bleed.”

Harris said she intends to make a decision about whether to run for president in 2020 over the holidays, adding that it will "ultimately be a family decision."

Harris is considered a likely Democratic candidate for the White House in 2020, along with fellow Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

The California senator has gained a national profile in recent months and has visited Iowa and South Carolina, both states with early primaries during presidential cycles.

President Trump has already targeted a number of potential 2020 challengers with barbs during campaign rallies and in interviews, despite none of them formally declaring their plans to run for president.