Kennedy says he won't run for Louisiana governor next year

Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said on Monday that he will not challenge Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) in the 2019 governor’s race.
"I love being in the United States Senate. I will not be a candidate for Governor in 2019. I will, however, continue to work hard every day in D.C. and Louisiana for jobs, economic growth, cheaper health insurance, a stronger military, and an end to government waste," Kennedy said in a statement Monday.
He added that "it is such an honor to represent the people of Louisiana in the United States Senate. Right now, that’s where I think I can do the most good."
Kennedy's decision ends months-long speculation about whether he would try to unseat Edwards, who handed Democrats their only deep-South governorship when he defeated then-Sen. David VitterDavid Bruce VitterDems face tough road ahead in Deep South Senate panel advances Trump nominee who wouldn't say if Brown v. Board of Education was decided correctly Planned Parenthood targets judicial nominee over abortion comments MORE (R) in 2015.
His decision to pass on the race is a surprise since he's been locked in a war of words with Edwards over everything from criminal justice reform to the state’s Medicaid expansion, leading political pundits and fellow Republicans to believe he would enter the race.
Businessman Eddie Rispone — who said he’ll self-fund his campaign with at least $5 million, according to the Monroe News Star — is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate. But Rep. Ralph Abraham has hinted that he's likely to enter the GOP primary.
"If I had to make a decision today, it would be that I was running," Abraham told the Louisiana publication last week.
Gumbo PAC, a pro-Edwards outside group, hit Kennedy in a digital ad arguing that Kennedy “talks and talks and talks,” but “Louisiana has a governor that gets things done.”
American Bridge, a Democratic outside group, termed him “senator soundbite,” comparing him to former Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) and arguing that he “craves national attention.”
“John Kennedy’s two years in the Senate: 100 media interviews, 0 accomplishments. Now Senator Soundbite is thinking of asking for a promotion to be governor,” the group said in a tweet last week.