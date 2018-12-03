Cummings: Kemp should testify about voter suppression allegations

Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsDems say Whitaker will appear before House panel in January Whitaker served on advisory board, promoted Florida company despite fraud claims Meadows penned 'confidential' plan to fight back against Dem probes into Trump: report MORE (D-Md.), who's expected to become the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he wants Georgia Gov.-elect Brian Kemp (R) to testify before Congress about allegations that he suppressed minority voters during his tenure as Georgia's secretary of state.

“I want to be able to bring people in, like the new governor-to-be of Georgia, to explain ... why is it fair for wanting to be secretary of state and be running [for governor],” Cummings told HuffPost in an article published Monday.

Kemp's heated race against Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams was marked by calls for him to resign from his post overseeing the state's elections while he simultaneously ran for governor.