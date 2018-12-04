Brazile: Hillary Clinton will not run in 2020

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile on Tuesday said she does not believe 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Russian Connection fully exposed Clintons postpone speaking event to attend Bush funeral services in Washington Cher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 MORE will make another bid for the White House in 2020.

While Brazile, speaking Monday at the annual meeting of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council, somewhat jokingly said there could be as many as 30 candidates in the Democratic primary, she said she does not think Clinton will be in the group.

The comment comes as many conflicting messages revolve around whether Clinton will pursue another run at the White House in 2020.

Clinton herself said in late October that “I’d like to be president,” adding that she would not think about a possible run until after the midterm elections. Mark Penn, a former adviser to the Clintons, wrote in The Wall Street Journal in November that “You can expect her to run for president once again” and Clinton has refused to rule out the possibility in interviews.

However, several aides and confidants told The Hill in October that she would not make another bid for president.

“She’s more likely to win Powerball,” Philippe Reines, Clinton’s longtime adviser, told The Hill.

Clinton ran for president in 2008, losing the Democratic primary to Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Russian Connection fully exposed Majority of voters believe federal judges inject politics into rulings: poll 2018 midterms: A blue wave or merely an electoral adjustment into a new presidency? MORE, who went on to serve two terms in the White House. She ran again in 2016, winning her party’s nomination but losing in an upset to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBush family promised Trump that funeral would avoid criticizing him: report Manafort last year discussed brokering a deal with Ecuador to hand over Assange to US: report Justice Department shuffles top spokeswomen after Sessions exit: report MORE, who used her as an effective foil to energize the Republican base, dubbing her “Crooked Hillary.”

A crowded cast of Democrats are already thinking about running their own campaigns, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez: Fighting climate change will be ‘the Civil Rights movement of our generation’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump says Cohen should go to jail | Nation prepares for Bush 41 funeral | Congress delays votes Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenExclusive: Consumer bureau name change could cost firms 0 million Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBeto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ O’Rourke, Brown shake up volatile Democratic horse race MORE (D-N.J.) and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Trump touts 'big leap forward' with China | Questions mount about trade truce | Consumer bureau name change could cost firms 0M | GM chief to meet Ohio senators Ohio senators to meet with GM chief this week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump says Cohen should go to jail | Nation prepares for Bush 41 funeral | Congress delays votes MORE (D-Ohio), Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and more.