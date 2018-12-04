Colorado’s Michael Bennet considering 2020 White House run: report

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetEagles player sits out national anthem Trump administration denied it has ‘secret’ committee seeking negative information on marijuana: report Overnight Health Care: Senators target surprise medical bills | Group looks to allow Medicaid funds for substance abuse programs | FDA launches anti-vaping campaign for teens MORE (D-Colo.) is considering a 2020 presidential bid, three people close to him confirmed to Colorado Public Radio, widening an already large net for potential Democratic candidates for president.

“What he said to me is he is seriously thinking about running,” said one individual. “He has not made up his mind yet, but he is seriously thinking about running.”

Bennet’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennet first made headlines when The Associated Press reported that he was in contact with Democrats in Iowa, which holds the first presidential caucuses of the 2020 primary cycle.

Bennet, a soft-spoken moderate with a lower profile than other senators, could benefit from several high caliber Democrats dividing the vote in what is expected to be a crowded primary for the party.

The Coloradan could potentially face off against wide field of prominent Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez: Fighting climate change will be ‘the Civil Rights movement of our generation’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump says Cohen should go to jail | Nation prepares for Bush 41 funeral | Congress delays votes Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBeto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ O’Rourke, Brown shake up volatile Democratic horse race MORE (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenExclusive: Consumer bureau name change could cost firms 0 million Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll Kamala Harris talks 2020: ‘It’s going to be ugly’ MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGeorge H.W. Bush remembered at Kennedy Center Honors Bipartisan pair of senators introduces bill to create global election security information sharing program Hillicon Valley: Rosenstein urges tech to step up against disinformation | Experts see hackers turning to A.I. | White House to host tech summit | How Yemen's civil war is playing out online | Far-right activist handcuffs herself to Twitter office MORE (D-Minn.), and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Trump touts 'big leap forward' with China | Questions mount about trade truce | Consumer bureau name change could cost firms 0M | GM chief to meet Ohio senators Ohio senators to meet with GM chief this week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump says Cohen should go to jail | Nation prepares for Bush 41 funeral | Congress delays votes MORE (D-Ohio).

There is also a chance that Bennet would be facing off with fellow Coloradan John Hickenlooper, the state's governor, who was term-limited from running again in the Centennial State. Hickenlooper has also made presidential headlines by founding his own political action committee and visiting Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s said he would make a final decision in January on whether to run.

A source told CPR that Bennet spoke to Hickenlooper within the last few months about a run for president. The two are known to be close after Bennet served as Hickenlooper’s chief of staff when he was mayor of Denver.

“Bennet is a U.S. senator focused on finance, education and foreign policy,” one insider told CPR. “Hickenlooper is a centrist, midwestern mayor and governor who worked in a bipartisan way to get things done. I think they have different cases to make to the public. They just happen to be friends and allies.”

Bennet’s state could also help him in a primary race. Colorado is still considered by some to be a swing state, though it has been trending blue in recent years. It voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Russian Connection fully exposed Clintons postpone speaking event to attend Bush funeral services in Washington Cher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 MORE over President Trump Donald John TrumpBush family promised Trump that funeral would avoid criticizing him: report Manafort last year discussed brokering a deal with Ecuador to hand over Assange to US: report Justice Department shuffles top spokeswomen after Sessions exit: report MORE by about 3 points in 2016, but voted for Bennet by about 6 points.