Deval Patrick telling staff he’ll pass on 2020 White House bid: report

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) is telling staff and close allies that he will not run for president in 2020, Politico reported Wednesday.

A formal announcement may reportedly come this week, according to the news outlet.

Patrick served as governor of the commonwealth between 2007 and 2015 before reentering the private sector with investment fund Bain Capital.

He ramped up his political activity recently, spending several months campaigning for Democrats in competitive midterm election districts across the country, raising suspicion that he was considering a bid.

Close allies of the former governor created the Reason to Believe Political Action Committee in August focused on "promoting Governor Patrick’s positive vision for Democrats to rally around in 2018."

Patrick also met with former President Obama, a friend of his, to discuss running.

A representative from Bain did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

