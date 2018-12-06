Veteran Capitol Hill aide Parker Poling to serve as next NRCC executive director

Parker Poling, the top aide to Rep. Patrick McHenry Patrick Timothy McHenryDole salute embodies emotion of Bush farewell On The Money: US, Mexico, Canada sign trade deal | Ocasio-Cortez seeks spot on House banking panel | New GOP tax bill hits roadblock McHenry to lead GOP on banking panel, duel with Maxine Waters MORE (R-N.C.), will be the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) next executive director, officials told Politico.

Poling will work under Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who was elected NRCC chairman by Republicans as the GOP looks to win back its House majority in 2020 after losing it this cycle.

Poling, who has worked under McHenry since 2007, called it an "honor" to be named the next executive director of the NRCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am thankful to Chairman Emmer and the entire Republican leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility as we work to regain the majority in 2020," she said in a statement to Politico.

Emmer in a statement to the news outlet called Poling "sharp, experienced, hardworking and selfless" and said she is "a well-known commodity among our members and their staff."

“She shares my enthusiasm and laser focus to put Republicans back in charge and together that's exactly what we plan to do in the 2020 election cycle," Emmer added.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — George H.W. Bush lies in state | NRCC suffers major hack | Crunch-time for Congress Cyber breach exposed NRCC emails Bush hailed for principles as lawmakers pay respects MORE (R-Calif.), who will be the minority leader in the next Congress, told Politico that Emmer "picked a winner" in Poling.

“Her deep knowledge of the House political landscape will help Tom and the entire Committee establish and execute a winning strategy to take back the House in 2020," he said.