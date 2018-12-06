Updated Bloomberg biography to be released amid 2020 speculation

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will release an updated biography next month amid speculation that he will make a White House bid in 2020.

The biography, "Bloomberg by Bloomberg, Updated," will be an updated version of his book first published in 1997. The new edition will feature updates about Bloomberg's "personal journey," the book publisher Wiley announced in a statement Thursday.

The updated biography will hit shelves on Jan. 7 and is currently available for pre-sale.

Bloomberg has said he is considering whether to run for the presidency in 2020. Earlier this week he visited Iowa, the host of the nation's first major presidential nominating contest, to host a panel discussion and a screening for his new climate change film, "Paris to Pittsburgh."

The billionaire former mayor of New York told the Associated Press last month that he plans to decide whether he'll run in 2020 by January or February.

"That’s when you really gotta sit down, talk to your advisers and say, ‘Look, do I have a chance?’ I think I know why I would want to run. I think I know what I think this country should do and what I would do. But I just don’t know whether it’s possible,” he said at the time.