Hickenlooper adding staff ahead of possible 2020 bid

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) is staffing up ahead of his possible 2020 presidential bid, with his campaign manager conducting dozens of interviews with potential aides since September, a source close to Hickenlooper told The Associated Press.

Hickenlooper's team has hired a Democratic strategist, Anna Greenberg, to be his pollster and FK & Co as his national fundraiser, according to the AP source.

The Colorado governor has himself conducted or participated in around 30 interviews, it added.

Hickenlooper has been hinting at a presidential run for months, saying this week that he is "beyond mulling" a White House bid.