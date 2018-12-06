Clyburn calls for new election and GOP primary in North Carolina

Rep. Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnHouse Dems worry about lack of women of color in leadership Moulton says no deal reached with Pelosi on leadership changes Hakeem Jeffries defeats Barbara Lee to become Dem caucus chair MORE (D-S.C.) called for a new election and Republican primary in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District Thursday amid fraud allegations.

“North Carolina ought to run everything over,” Clyburn, the incoming majority whip, told McClatchy.

The district's election has been mired in controversy since multiple voters have emerged with sworn statements saying that their absentee ballots were hand collected by canvassers, which is prohibited in the state.

The Republican candidate in the race, Mark Harris Mark HarrisOver a thousand absentee ballots possibly destroyed in controversial North Carolina House race: report Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race Dem rep on Oversight Committee calls for emergency hearing on NC election fraud allegations MORE, has a 905-vote lead over Democrat Dan McCready, but that result has not been certified. The state board of elections cited "irregularities," and is set to meet on Dec. 21 on how to proceed.

Clyburn also said that the Republican primary, where Harris defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerCharlotte newspaper calls for new election in ‘tainted’ North Carolina House race Electoral fraud claims roil North Carolina House race Hoyer: Dems won’t seat Harris until North Carolina fraud allegations are resolved MORE, should be repeated because of similar absentee-ballot scrutiny.

“Pittenger ought to be on the ballot.”

Clyburn continued to say that he was opposed to seating Harris Jan. 3 and demanded investigating Harris' role in the alleged fraud.

“I’m not too sure we ought not to subpoena [him]," Clyburn said.

“We need to find out whether or not Harris was involved in these discussions, and if he was, he ought to be disqualified as a candidate. So it’s not just about having a new election. We need to look at whether this man ought to be standing for election in this first place.”

Several people have come forward claiming they were paid by a GOP campaign operative, a convicted felon, to collect absentee ballots illegally.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiReport: Pelosi weighing placing term limits on committee chairs Michael Bloomberg heads to Iowa: 'I have a lot of experience which would be useful if I was president' Scarborough to Dems: Plan 2020 'campaign against Donald Trump, but expect' to run against Nikki Haley MORE (Ca.) said Thursday that Democrats would only call for a new election if it’s impossible to determine the winner.

Rep. Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOver a thousand absentee ballots possibly destroyed in controversial North Carolina House race: report Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race Electoral fraud claims roil North Carolina House race MORE (D-Md.) said Tuesday that Democrats would refuse to seat anyone from the 9th District until the fraud allegations are resolved.