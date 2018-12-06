Boston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run

The Boston Globe's editorial board on Thursday panned a potential presidential run by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrade with China isn’t working out. Here's how to fix it Andrew Gillum met with Obama during DC visit: report Deval Patrick telling staff he’ll pass on 2020 White House bid: report MORE (D-Mass.), saying she would be a divisive figure when Democrats need to present a united front against President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano: Trump Jr. thinks he will be indicted by Mueller Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race On The Money: Trump touts China actions day after stock slide | China 'confident' on new trade deal | GM chief meets lawmakers to calm anger over cuts | Huawei CFO arrested MORE.

“While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure," the editorial board wrote. "A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”

A Warren candidacy, while likely to energize certain elements of the party's progressive wing, runs the risk of being mired in controversy over her claims to Native American ancestry. In October, she released the results of a DNA test that ended up drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Warren’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The editorial board argued that the Democratic field for 2020 is likely to be crowded with diverse candidates and may include high-profile candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMichael Bloomberg heads to Iowa: 'I have a lot of experience which would be useful if I was president' Deval Patrick telling staff he’ll pass on 2020 White House bid: report The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by T-Mobile — What the Michael Flynn news means MORE, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAndrew Gillum met with Obama during DC visit: report Deval Patrick telling staff he’ll pass on 2020 White House bid: report The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by T-Mobile — What the Michael Flynn news means MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris aide resigns over harassment settlement Criminal justice reform splits 2020 Democrats California primary threatens to change 2020 game for Dems MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCriminal justice reform splits 2020 Democrats California primary threatens to change 2020 game for Dems From Bernie to Beto, a progressive era begins MORE (D-N.J.).

But the editorial board said Warren's time has passed.

“In 2015, this editorial page urged Warren to run, in part because of the lack of serious competition against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Grief, tension mark Bush memorial service George P. Bush: The future of a political dynasty Would-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits MORE. (Clearing the decks for Clinton didn’t exactly end well for Democrats, did it?),” the editorial board wrote. “Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there’s reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020.”

While Warren coasted to reelection in November, she won with fewer votes and by a smaller margin than the reelection of Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s Republican governor in an otherwise Democratic stronghold.

“Those are warning signs from the voters who know her best,” the editorial board wrote.

Warren has fueled speculation about a potential presidential campaign, telling voters at a town hall in September that she would think about running after the midterms.

However, the Globe cited Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who announced Thursday he would not run for president, as an example it says Warren should follow to scrap a possible run.

“Politicians who ‘explore’ or ‘consider’ presidential campaigns set in motion a machine that can be hard to stop. Patrick did, and that’s to his credit. There’s no shame in testing the waters and deciding to stay on the beach,” the editorial board wrote.