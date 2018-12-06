Rep. Valadao officially concedes in California race

Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoNews media shapes election night perceptions, says Hill reporter Ryan casts doubt on 'bizarre' California election results Dem T.J. Cox declares victory over Valadao in California House race MORE (R-Ca.) officially conceded the race to Democrat T.J. Cox in California's 21st District Thursday, a month after the midterm election.

Valadao, who is serving his third term, called T.J. Cox to congratulate him in a race that had initially been called for the incumbent.

"Despite the outcome of this election, we must remain deliberate in our efforts to improve our community," Valadao wrote in his concession statement. "There is always work to be completed and I can't wait to see what else our community can accomplish."

Central Valley Republican @RepDavidValadao officially concedes to Democrat @TJCoxCongress in #CA21, a month after election day pic.twitter.com/bdV5PT1IoZ — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) December 6, 2018

AP retracted its call for Valadao in late November after a batch of outstanding ballots gave Cox a 506 vote lead. Cox declared victory shortly after.

Valadao held a 4,400 votes lead on Nov. 6, but that advantage was erased as provisional and mail-in ballots continued to be counted weeks after the midterm elections.

Cox's victory would mean a 40-seat gain for Democrats in the House, with North Carolina's 9th District still to be called amid voter fraud allegations.

Cox, a Democratic businessman, was initially running in California’s 10th District against Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamRyan casts doubt on 'bizarre' California election results Dem T.J. Cox declares victory over Valadao in California House race Democratic gains erasing House GOP in California MORE (R-Calif.), but the House Democrats’ campaign arm convinced Cox to challenge Valadao instead.