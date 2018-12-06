Kobach ‘very concerned’ voter fraud may have happened in North Carolina

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) said Thursday Republican voter fraud may have affected the House race in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

Kobach, an ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano: Trump Jr. thinks he will be indicted by Mueller Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race On The Money: Trump touts China actions day after stock slide | China 'confident' on new trade deal | GM chief meets lawmakers to calm anger over cuts | Huawei CFO arrested MORE who served on a voter integrity panel, became one of the most prominent Republicans to publicly express alarm in an interview with the Washington Post.

“Based on what I have read, I am very concerned that voter fraud did occur,” said Kobach, who recently lost the race for Kansas governor. He said it was unclear whether the alleged wrongdoing was broad enough to change the outcome of the election.

The North Carolina election has been mired in controversy since multiple voters have emerged with sworn statements saying that their absentee ballots were hand collected by canvassers, which is prohibited in the state.

The Republican candidate in the race, Mark Harris Mark HarrisOver a thousand absentee ballots possibly destroyed in controversial North Carolina House race: report Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race Dem rep on Oversight Committee calls for emergency hearing on NC election fraud allegations MORE, has a 905-vote lead over Democrat Dan McCready, but that result has not been certified. The state board of elections cited "irregularities," and is set to meet on Dec. 21 on how to proceed.

Several prominent Republicans, including Trump, have opted not to comment on the process in North Carolina as it unfolds.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenators introduce resolution saying Saudi crown prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi slaying Overnight Defense: Washington bids farewell to George H.W. Bush | Senators offer resolution calling Saudi prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi killing | US Navy sails near Russia-claimed waters Rubio mocks Gillibrand tweet saying the future is ‘female’ and ‘intersectional’ MORE (Fl.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenators introduce resolution saying Saudi crown prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi slaying Overnight Defense: Washington bids farewell to George H.W. Bush | Senators offer resolution calling Saudi prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi killing | US Navy sails near Russia-claimed waters Sean Penn filming Khashoggi documentary in Turkey: reports MORE (S.C.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPaul slams CIA for keeping him out of Saudi briefing Schumer: Haspel should brief full Senate on Khashoggi killing Time for President Trump to elevate America’s interests in discussions about NATO MORE (Ky.) all declined to comment this week, saying that they were not informed enough, according to the Post.

Top Democrats have been much more vocal.

“This is bigger than that one seat,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiReport: Pelosi weighing placing term limits on committee chairs Michael Bloomberg heads to Iowa: 'I have a lot of experience which would be useful if I was president' Scarborough to Dems: Plan 2020 'campaign against Donald Trump, but expect' to run against Nikki Haley MORE (Calif.) said Thursday. “This is about undermining the integrity of our elections.”

Incoming majority whip Rep. Jim E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) called for the election to be redone, "all the way back to the primary.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOver a thousand absentee ballots possibly destroyed in controversial North Carolina House race: report Dems cry foul in undecided N.C. race Electoral fraud claims roil North Carolina House race MORE (D-Md.) said Tuesday that Democrats would refuse to seat anyone from the 9th District until the fraud allegations are resolved.