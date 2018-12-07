Swalwell: Open to Swalwell-Biden or Biden-Swalwell ticket

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellCher pitches Biden-Harris or Biden-Swalwell for 2020 Swalwell: 'Circumstantial evidence' Michael Cohen told more lies to committee Swalwell: Trump uses Mueller investigation 'as a shield and as a sword' MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday joked with CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he was open to a presidential run alongside former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBoston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run The next step for #MeToo is better sex education Deval Patrick announces he will not run for president in 2020, citing 'cruelty of election process' MORE (D), some of his most public comments yet hinting of a potential 2020 bid against President Trump Donald John TrumpKobach ‘very concerned’ voter fraud may have happened in North Carolina Trump Jr. makes fun of Ocasio-Cortez by sharing meme that suggests socialists eat dogs Trump’s 2020 campaign will be headquartered at Trump Tower: report MORE.

In an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room," Swalwell was questioned about a tweet in which he appeared to speak favorably about the prospect of a ticket in which Swalwell would serve as Biden's vice president.

"Are you prepared to run in 2020 as either a presidential or a vice presidential candidate?" Blitzer asked the California Democrat after a tweet surfaced showing that music star Cher had pitched the ticket.

“Yeah, or Swalwell-Biden. I’m open to entertaining both variations," Swalwell answered.

"And I was actually, as a fan of Cher, and my mom, who has been to many of her concerts, my mom was thrilled. I think my mom has sent that to every person in the world she has ever talked to," Swalwell added, referring to the tweet.

"[Sen.] Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBoston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run California AG Becerra included in Bloomberg 50 list Deval Patrick announces he will not run for president in 2020, citing 'cruelty of election process' MORE or — I can't remember what Swalwell's first name is but you can look it up," the singer reportedly said of who she thinks should run during an event honoring her at the Kennedy Center.

Swalwell was reported by Politico last month to be considering a White House run, but has so far declined to comment publicly on speculation concerning his political ambitions.

"I've asked my mom to stop talking to Politico. Just kidding. No news to report. Yet," Swalwell told The Hill last month.

“Absolutely I’m looking at it, and I’m going to talk with my family over the holiday,” he later added to Fox News.